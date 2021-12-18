'Have to Postpone' - Chelsea Fans Call for Wolves Clash to Be Called Off Due to Covid-19

Chelsea fans have called for their Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday to be called off due to more positive Covid-19 cases being reported at the club.

It has been reported that on top of Chelsea's already four confirmed positive results within the squad - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - two more players have now tested positive on Saturday.

This leaves six players out and unavailable for selection which could see Thomas Tuchel's side ask for their trip to Molineux on Sunday afternoon to be postponed.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Premier League have previously stated that games will be dealt with on a case-by-case base following the postponement of several games this weekend.

A statement earlier this week read: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.”

Tuchel is aware it is out his hands but with the increasing number of positive cases in the squad, a decision could be made to approach the league regarding the status of the fixture.

"If they want to they can, it's not in my hands," said Tuchel on more clarity being given over postponements. "Clarity is always good, and transparency is always good in every subject.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I know the rules now, I did not get involved too early. I just read them and instantly forgot them, because there are many of them, what happens if and when. Of course there are rules and, that's all I can say."

With several games being called off, Wolves boss Bruno Lage was also asked whether or not the game should be called off.

He said: "I don’t have an opinion. If we have players for the matches we play but if there are clubs with three or four games less, maybe it is better to stop."

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the reported news and are all saying the same thing - they want Sunday's game postponed.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube