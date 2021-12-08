'Heavily Rotated But Much Needed' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

The Gazprom Arena is the venue for the European champions' final game of Group H as they look to seal their spot in the last-16 draw as group winners.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, James, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettinelli, Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Havertz

Malang Sarr comes into the fold as Kepa Arrizabalaga replaces Edouard Mendy in goal.

Chelsea make eight changes to the side that lost to West Gam

Romelu Lukaku returns to the starting XI as he leads the line with Timo Werner.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

