'Hope Players Are in Right Mindset'- Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Norwich

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Blues boss has made several changes to the team that beat Burnley 4-0 at the weekend.

Chelsea XI to face Norwich: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku

Timo Werner comes in for Christian Pulisic, who is out with illness.

It could be a possible 4-3-3 with Saul Niguez in midfield, or the Spaniard could retain his place at left wing-back.

Surprisingly Antonio Rudiger has dropped to the bench with youngster Harvey Vale named on the bench.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

