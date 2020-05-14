How the Premier League's contract announcement affects Chelsea

Chelsea will be pleased with the latest announcement by the Premier League after it was confirmed that all clubs had agreed to a contract resolution ahead of the 2019/20 season getting back underway.

The season has been on hold following the coronavirus pandemic, however strides are being made for the players to return to training ahead of finishing the current campaign.

With the news that clubs can agree new short-term deals with players out of contract on June 30, but needing to do so by June 23, it gives Blues boss Frank Lampard the chance to keep his squad that he has had at his disposal all season.

Here's the players who are impacted at Chelsea by this announcement:

Willian

The 31-year-old is set to leave Chelsea after seven seasons with contract talks over a new deal all but over.

But Willian has previously stated that he would like to see the season out with Chelsea.

"I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always did, until the end of my contract, until the end of the league.

“I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season.”

He has been a regular under Lampard this season, making 28 appearances in the Premier League - scoring five and assisting five.

Pedro

He is expected to leave the club after five years since joining from Barcelona.

The 32-year-old hasn't been at the the top of the pecking order this term under Lampard, facing stiff competition from Willian, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the wide areas.

As a result, he has been limited to nine appearances in the league this season, with his only goal coming in the 4-0 win against Everton back in March.

With Chelsea in a battle to claim a Champions League spot, his experience could be called upon for the season run-in.

Willy Caballero

The veteran. Caballero joined Chelsea back in 2017 after being released from Manchester City, and has accepted the back-up role in west London.

He's had his fair share of call-ups this season by Frank Lampard, making a total of nine appearances in all competitions.

Despite being expected to leave the club this summer, Caballero shouldn't be hard to convince to agree a new short-term deal to see out the season.

Olivier Giroud

The Frenchman looked destined to depart in January after he was forced to wait his turn on the bench following Tammy Abraham's breakthrough into the first-team.

After not being sold, Giroud found himself back in the side and has featured nine times for the Blues this term, scoring two.

Chelsea have the 33-year-old penned down for another year after triggering the one-year extension in his contract, pending official confirmation.

Marco Van Ginkel is also out of contract at the club this summer, but remains on the sidelines continuing his recovery from a knee injury.

Danny Drinkwater, who is currently on loan with Aston Villa, sees his contract expire on June 30 at Chelsea, and a decision will need to be made on his short-term future. He is expected to be released at the end of his deal.

