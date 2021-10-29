Comment: Why Chelsea Are Still the Most Unpredictable Team in England Under Thomas Tuchel

It's no luck that Chelsea find themselves at the top of the Premier League table after nine matches played, considering how superb Thomas Tuchel's Blues side have looked this term.

The European champions have won seven of their games thus far, losing only against Manchester City. A large part of the Blues' success is their ability to switch their system and slightly tinker their formations at the perfect moment to seal a positive result.

Big-money Belgian powerhouse, Romelu Lukaku, has looked sharp in general when fit, but hasn't produced the numbers to justify his record move back to Chelsea just yet. Still, Tuchel's side have had the most goals scored by different players, proving that they're not heavily-reliant on one particular player.

Chelsea's 3-4-2-1 formation is well-documented around the world, but it’s the finer details to improve certain players that has taken the Blues’ game to the next level.

The perfect example of this would be Mateo Kovacic and how Tuchel has benefited in getting the utmost best out the Croatian. Kovacic is an excellent ball-carrier and was known for his dogged style of play in the central area of the park, often known for sometimes carrying the ball for too long.

Now, Kovacic is releasing the ball much earlier than before and is constantly looking for the attackers’ run behind the opposing defence. The 27-year-old midfielder has four assists to his name because of this and is Chelsea's leading creative player.

A few months ago, while sticking to his preferred system, Tuchel opted to deploy Reece James as a third centre-back as opposed to Cesar Azpilicueta, giving the Blues a different dimension in defence, allowing James to make those inch-perfect long balls from the back.

That also afforded Azpilicueta the luxury of interchanging with James, causing an overload down the right flank.

More recently, Ben Chilwell's form is no surprise, although the style in which he has regained it may come as a little shock. Chilwell is making a lot more runs on the inside channel, offering an almost identical attacking threat to that of Marcos Alonso, while being more defensively sound and disciplined at the back.

With Lukaku and Timo Werner out injured, Tuchel has given Kai Havertz a chance to thrive in the 'false nine' role. Although the formation stays the same, Havertz gives Chelsea a different direction, something completely different to Tuchel's preferred Lukaku and Werner pairing.

Havertz tucks into midfield more often than not, pulling the opposing backline to push up higher, allowing space in behind the wider areas for the likes of James and Chilwell.

From the outside, everyone seems to think they know what they're going to get from Chelsea, but Tuchel's ability to constantly mix and match personnel, while still achieving the same results, proves what a genius the German is.

