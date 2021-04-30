Comment: How Chelsea could line up next season under Thomas Tuchel

How Chelsea could line up next season under Thomas Tuchel

Despite spending over £200 million on new players in the summer transfer window, Chelsea are set to splash the cash again ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season as the west Londoners look to return to their glory days of winning major titles.

The Blues are in the FA Cup final and have one foot in the UEFA Champions League final, but are well off the Premier League title pace, and Tuchel will be keen to strengthen his squad to challenge on all fronts next term.

At the top of their priority list will be a new number nine as Timo Werner has struggled to hit the heights expected of him, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are both likely to leave at the end of the season.

Timo Werner has struggled for goals this season (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Other than a new focal point, Tuchel would like to sign a new centre-back during the off-season with key defender Thiago Silva turning 37 in September.

Chelsea continue to be linked with some of the biggest names in football and their potential lineup next season looks exciting.

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma has been mentioned as a possible target for the Blues, with the Italian goalkeeper set to become a free agent in the summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to become a free agent in the summer (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Donnarumma is widely considered as the best young goalkeeper in the world, but even if Chelsea are able to land him, it would be incredibly harsh to drop Edouard Mendy who has enjoyed a spectacular first season in England.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are expected to be mainstays in the three-man defence alongside Niklas Sule who looks very likely to arrive with Dayot Upamecano heading to the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane but Tuchel is a big admirer of Sule and he could push hard to bring his compatriot to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Silva has been an excellent free signing from Paris Saint-Germain and the Blues are reportedly planning to extend his contract. But given the Brazilian’s age, he may be used more sparingly in the important games.

One thing's for sure: Chelsea will bring in a big-name striker this summer. Dortmund's Erling Haaland would be a dream signing and the Blues are one of the frontrunners for his signature, but Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku is seen as a more achievable target.

The Belgian has re-emerged as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards and Chelsea will have to smash their transfer record to lure their former player back to west London.

Chelsea keen on a reunion with Romelu Lukaku Photo Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Possible starting XI in full: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Sule, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

