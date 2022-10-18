Skip to main content
How Do Chelsea Move Forward Without Reece James?

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Graham Potter's first reaction did not work.

Chelsea's 2-0 triumph over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League last week was quickly dampened by the news of Reece James' injury, which is assumed to have occurred following a clash with Theo Hernandez late into the second half.  

In his absence, it seemed Graham Potter utilised a different formation against Aston Villa, which saw Raheem Sterling at wing-back and Marc Cucurella a part of a back three alongside Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah. 

The results were less than impressive for Chelsea supporters who watched a struggling Steven Gerrard side create far too many chances after their team had gone 1-0 up. 

Marc Cucurella and Leon Bailey

Potter hadn't dwelled on it though. Cucurella was substituted at half time for Kalidou Koulibaly and Kai Havertz made way for Cesar Azpilicueta as the Blues returned to their usual back three. 

Villa still attempted to break down the Chelsea defence, earning more corners and more shots on target, but the backline looked far stronger with Koulibaly defending the left-hand side of Kepa Arrizabalaga's box in place of Cucurella.  

It was the formation that people had expected before the match and will probably be hoping to see on Wednesday against Brentford as it is evidently not the way forward. 

Kalidou Kouliably and Danny Ings

When Potter has three centre-backs at his disposal, especially whilst James remains sidelined, there is no doubt that he should be starting them together, instead of playing the likes of Cucurella out of position. 

My starting line-up without Reece James

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  Raheem Sterling

Ben Chilwell  Jorginho  Mateo Kovacic  Cesar Azpilicueta

Kalidou Koulibaly  Thiago Silva  Trevoh Chalobah 

Kepa Arrizabalaga

