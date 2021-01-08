How Frank Lampard can involve the youth against Morecambe on Sunday

Chelsea’s FA Cup 3rd round tie versus Morecambe FC provides a positive opportunity for Lampard and the squad for two reasons.

Firstly, after a dire spell of form, picking up just one win in seven, underperforming players will be keen to prove themselves as ready for the challenges ahead.

Secondly, a tie against lesser opposition [Morecambe are 7th in League Two] gives Lampard a chance to experiment with younger players from the academy.

As of March 2020, Lampard had given a record eight debuts to academy graduates, and could add the ninth and tenth on Sunday.

Lampard will surely use this Morecambe tie accordingly - resting key players before the return to the Premier League versus Fulham on the 15th January. With The Athletic reporting Lampard’s role as manager is currently under scrutiny, this game is essentially a must-win.

How could Chelsea line-up versus Morecambe, playing to each player’s and the team's collective strengths?

----------

Defence

Since the arrival of Edouard Mendy, the final summer acquisition, Kepa’s minutes have been limited to the full 90 in the Champions League dead rubber versus Krasnodar. Chelsea attempted to move Kepa on in the summer in a loan deal, but no interest in the keeper materialized, owing to his huge transfer fee, wages and remaining five-year contract.

Lampard and the club remain supportive of Kepa, who will likely start the game to build up confidence and fitness.

Lampard will almost certainly rest Ben Chilwell, who played the full 90 in the last three league games. With Marcos Alonso effectively exiled from the squad since the West Brom game in September, Emerson will deputise at left-back and make his ninth appearance of the season.

Despite rumours linking Emerson with a move away from London, he has overtaken Marcos Alonso as deputy left-back

The Daily Mail have this week reported Andreas Christensen has suffered a knee injury, which he picked up versus Aston Villa, and will require an uncertain amount of time-out and treatment.

Consequently, it now looks like Chelsea will now keep hold of Tomori, after numerous reports claimed he was set to leave on a likely permanent deal this January. Tomori has only played 224 minutes in three games this season, and Christensen’s injury provides him with an opportunity to impress at centre-back.

Rudiger is essentially the third-choice centre-back under Lampard right now. Rudiger stepped in versus Newcastle and Aston Villa in Thiago Silva’s absence, and will provide some seniority in a young side.

With Reece James injured with an issue that could potentially require surgery, Lampard could rest Cesar Azpilicueta and hand a first-team debut to 18-year-old Tino Livramento. The youngster has been a stalwart in a high-performing U23 side, who currently sit top of the table after 11 games.

Right-back Tino Livramento has been at Chelsea since the age of eight

In all competitions, Livramento has contributed two goals and eight assists in 14, often from a more advanced 'wing-back' role. Livramento trained with the first team squad after lockdown last season, and can use the Morecambe game as a chance to really challenge Azpilicueta for the right-back spot with James out.

----------

Midfield

Billy Gilmour’s return to fitness and mature performances have been a major positive for Chelsea in the last few months. Gilmour was superb in a 90 minute showing versus Krasnodar, picking up Man of the Match from BBC Sport, and a 7.4 SofaScore rating in his Champions League debut.

With Lampard likely to rest Jorginho, N’golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount, Gilmour will likely slot into midfield, alongside fellow teenager Lewis Bate.

Lewis Bate has drawn comparisons to squad-mates Billy Gilmour and N'golo Kante, as well as Lucas Torreira

Bate, along with Livramento and Anjorin, has been one of Chelsea U23’s stand-out players. Since August 2019, Bate has contributed five goals and six assists in 39 games, catching the eye with his high work-rate, passing range, energy and ball progression through midfield.

After making the senior bench twice post-lockdown in 2020, Lampard may award Bate with his first-team debut, as a central midfielder in a 4-3-3.

Finally, Chelsea fans will be desperate to see Kai Havertz pick up some form and confidence, after a promising 13 minutes and an assist versus Man City. With Gilmour and Bate able to provide defensive balance and cover in the midfield, Havertz will have the creative freedom to attack more, and the German will look to replicate the hat-trick he scored in the Carabao Cup versus Barnsley in September.

----------

Attack

Another positive for Chelsea right now has been the form of Callum Hudson-Odoi. With one goal and one assist in the last three games, CHO has surely earned his position in the XI versus Morecambe, with Ziyech looking shaky and not fully fit on his return versus Man City.

Giroud and Hudson Odoi were regular performers in Maurizio Sarri's 2018/19 Europa League success

With Timo Werner also struggling for goals and confidence, 34-year-old Olivier Giroud will likely lead the Chelsea attack. Reports suggest Giroud will now remain at Chelsea beyond January, and will look to score his 10th goal in his 16th game this season. The Frenchman has proved time and time again to be a reliable performer - including scoring five valuable goals in the Champions League.

Finally, 19-year-old attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin could make his second senior appearance for Chelsea, after making his debut versus Krasnodar in December. Anjorin has been earmarked as a high-potential talent after scoring five and assisting two in seven games so far this season, as well as scoring 11 and assisting six in 27 games last season for the U23s.

Anjorin has rejected a loan move to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge

Versus Krasnodar, Anjorin played wide in the front three of a 4-3-3, and registered a 7.3 SofaScore rating, completing 40/45 passes, including two 'key passes', and creating one 'big chance'. In this position, Anjorin can interchange with Hudson-Odoi and Havertz in attack, with Gilmour and Bate running the midfield, and Olivier Giroud providing a central attacking source.

Bench: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Colwill, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Soonsup-Bell, Abraham

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube