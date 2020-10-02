How Frank Lampard should approach Saturday's London derby versus Crystal Palace

Chelsea embark on a must win game versus London rivals Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The derby gives the Blues a good opportunity to make amends for their shaky start to the 20/21 campaign and a win can kick start some momentum going into a kind run of fixtures for Frank Lampard’s men.

Palace on the other hand, have had a strong start with two wins from three this season, with the Eagles taking all three points against Manchester United in their second game of the season at Old Trafford.

The south London side have produced some good football under Roy Hodgson and he’ll be relying on an inform Wilfried Zaha to cause issues for a Chelsea defence which is susceptible for exposure. This creates intrigue as to how Frank Lampard will combat this attacking threat and questions will be asked as to whether he will make any significant changes to his side which faced West Brom from last weekend.

Formation for the weekend ?

Since the arrival of record signing Kai Havertz, Lampard has fielded teams in a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3 with both shapes having their pros and cons. The Eagles traditionally lineup in a 4-4-2 this season and look to sit deep in two compact blocks of four, and burst forward in transition with pace in behind from their attackers. It could be suggested that a 4-2-3-1 would be the most efficient shape to use on Saturday due to the more creative options linking the play together creating more chances for the striker.

The 4-3-3 used against Liverpool indicates Lampard intends to use three out and out midfielders against stronger opposition and look to work off the ball and have less possession.

In addition to this, Chelsea have found success from their full-backs this season and in particular Reece James who looks to make overlapping runs and fire in crosses to those who have found space inside the box.

When playing as a right-back in a 4-2-3-1 James excels the most. Against West Brom, the 21-year-old attempted 19 crosses bringing his cross tally to 30 this season which surpasses any other player in the league. The deep defensive line of Palace will allow James to cross from deep and combine with midfield players just like he did in his last outing where he completed 103 passes.

The full-back position will be integral to Chelsea this season and the arrival of Ben Chilwell on the opposite flank will only enhance this throughout the campaign.

Personel versus Crystal Palace

The midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham gave supporters a slight insight to those who may start on the weekend at Stamford Bridge. Lampard fielded a varied lineup with names missing from the starting eleven, including the absence of Thiago Silva, who will be vital this weekend to build play from the back and potentially lead Chelsea to their first clean sheet of the season.

At PSG last season the Brazilian had the best pass accuracy in Europe's top five leagues with 95.5 per cent and has the ability to play accurate long balls out to full backs who have pushed up passed the half way line.

Silva’s presence can help keep Chelsea's defensive structure compact and will prevent Crystal Palace’s attackers to have the same attacking freedom they did at Selhurst Park versus the Blues in there 3-2 defeat back in July.

German midfielder Kai Havertz will also be welcomed back to the side after back to back impressive performances last week in the Carabao Cup versus Barnsley as well as in the league.

Havertz assisted Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 3-3 draw at the Hawthorns and his playmaking ability will be a relied on heavily come Saturday with Hakim Ziyech ruled out for the game.

Palace conceded 50 goals last season and are without the injured Gary Cahill. This could give Havertz an opportunity to get his goal tally in the league up and running for the season should Lampard chose to start him.

Lampard also confirmed in his press conference that Chelsea star man Christian Pulisic will feature on the bench after suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

“Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow. He won't start, it's great to have him back. Ziyech is getting closer but not close enough to be on the bench.”

This is exciting news for Chelsea fans and Lampard as the American winger gives the side sharpness and direct attacking intent from wide positions. His absence has clearly been missed in the opening fixtures of this season and will be looking to get some minutes under his belt on Saturday before games against Southampton and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

The league meeting against Palace is a must win game for Chelsea to stop any doubts about Frank Lampard’s sides ability this season. With the right formation and lineup the quality of personnel should pay dividends for the Blues and nothing but three points should be the expectation.

