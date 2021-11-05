Comment: How Kai Havertz Has Become Key to Chelsea Wing-Backs’ Success

When the news broke that Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner had suffered fairly lengthy injuries, it left a worrying feeling within the Chelsea camp, with fans wondering where the goals would come from to add to the Blues’ resilient defence.

Thomas Tuchel made a brave decision to use Kai Havertz in the false nine position, which has had a positive effect on those around him, alleviating some of the pressure off the German.

Havertz has scored just a single goal in the Premier League, which came early in the campaign against Liverpool, back when Werner and Lukaku were still available. Since being in the false nine position, Havertz has scored just twice, in the UEFA Champions League against Malmo, and then against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Despite the lack of goals scored, the team have kept their consistency in the number of times they score per game, which is largely down to Havertz’s positioning and style of play.

To fully perfect the false nine role, you would need pacey wingers running in behind to breach the last line of defence by the opposition, something the German used in his favour to keep his place.

When Havertz is in the team, the 22-year-old often comes deeper to get more involved in the play, forcing the opposition defenders to push their defensive line higher up the pitch, which allows the wing-backs to make overlapping runs from deep.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been Chelsea’s go-to players in recent weeks and its easy to see why. The English duo have seven goals between them and are the Blues’ two top goalscorers, with James on four goals, while Chilwell has three to his tally in the league.

Chelsea’s wing-backs have always been an attacking threat going forward, but it seems like they have not only cemented their place back into Tuchel’s preferred line-up, but also taken their game to another level.

With Havertz continuing to thrive in his new-found role, the Blues will be looking to keep up their impressive work under Tuchel and stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League standings, while James and Chilwell have their sights set on more goals scored in the coming weeks.

Tuchel has another huge decision to make when Lukaku and Werner return, but credit to Havertz for stepping up and taking his chance, getting the best out of others, which is any playmakers dream.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube