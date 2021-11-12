Comment: How Ruben Loftus-Cheek Got Chelsea Career Back on Track

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for one of Chelsea’s most sought-after teenagers of his generation, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Now at the age of 25, Loftus-Cheek still has his prime years ahead of him and being in the thick of things again at the Blues, he can make a name for himself on the world stage again.

All he needed was a good run of matches to keep up the consistency, and more importantly, to remain injury-free. It seems that Loftus-Cheek is on track to do just that after featuring in the last six matches for Chelsea before the international break.

Loftus-Cheek has also showed his versatility since making a comeback for the Blues, featuring in a number of positions for Chelsea, anchoring the midfield, playing as a box-to-box player, as well as in the number 10 pocket.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

His ability to drive with the ball from deep also offers Chelsea a different dimension in midfield, something few other players can offer in Thomas Tuchel’s side. Loftus-Cheek is also effective when the German opts for a three-man midfield, where he has the licence to roam in and around the striking role, where he thrives on late runs into the box.

The Blues have been short in attack since the injuries to Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, and many expect Loftus-Cheek to lose his place, or at least go further down the pecking order again when the big guns return, however, given his traits and particular set of skills, his name should be one of the firsts on the team sheet.

With Lukaku and Werner in the team, it’s debatable that Loftus-Cheek could even take his game to an even higher level with both strikers known for stretching the opposition defence to play a much deeper line, which could free up space for the 25-year-old.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

In those six games, Loftus-Cheek has two Premier League goals, and can assist the wing-backs in taking some of the goalscoring burden off the soon-to-return duo of Lukaku and Werner.

With Gareth Southgate making more changes in his latest England squad, Loftus-Cheek has more than a chance of regaining his spot in the Three Lions’ squad for next year’s FIFA World Cup. The fact that Jesse Lingard was recalled after a similar spell at West Ham and now Manchester United, it should be a great testament for players who went off the boil due to injuries – players like Ross Barkley as well.

With the form he is showing again, exciting times lie ahead for all Chelsea fans as one of the country’s most talented footballer’s finds his feet again after a few loaned spells and being sidelined due to past injuries.

