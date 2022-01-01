Comment: How Thomas Tuchel Can Claim the German Crown vs Liverpool

The first fixture of 2022 for Chelsea comes in the form of Liverpool in what will be a renewal of the German rivalry between Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp.

Tuchel has avoided being on the losing side in the two meetings he has had against Klopp since making the move to England, beating the Reds at Anfield last season, and then managing a stalemate at the same venue this term, despite Reece James’ dismissal.

It’s been nothing but positive for Tuchel against Liverpool and this Sunday will be no different. Chelsea have all the tools to hurt the Reds across all areas of the pitch, while Tuchel has shown before that he has Klopp’s number.

Liverpool’s inability to come up with a back-up plan suggests that the Reds will be one dimensional this weekend. You know what you’re going to get and exactly who you’re going to get with Liverpool, whereas with Chelsea, Tuchel could opt for a number of systems to utilise.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues have found success under Tuchel with the German’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, although, Chelsea have switched up to a front two, a midfield five and sometimes even a false nine. Every player has stepped up for the Blues, with Tuchel likely to spring a surprise in his team selection this weekend – particularly with the comments surrounding Romelu Lukaku.

With James and Ben Chilwell out injured and Andreas Christensen doubtful following a back problem, it’s likely that Tuchel could rely more on his attack to get the job done against the Reds, rather than being too tactical and ensuring a water-tight defence.

With this tie being the battle of the Germans, who better to return to the fold than Kai Havertz. The 22-year-old has been out with Covid, but will be raring to go after sitting on the bench against Brighton after returning to training this week.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Havertz has been the go-to player for Chelsea whenever the Blues have needed him the most, famously netting the winner against Manchester City in the Champions League final. Havertz and Lukaku will finally be fit at the same time together again and that could spark something special in attack for Chelsea and give Tuchel’s side a new dimension going forward.

The absentees in defence could see Trevoh Chalobah retain his place in the team, while Thiago Silva is expected to return from a hamstring injury.

Chelsea have had the upper hand over Liverpool and currently sit above Klopp’s side in the Premier League standings. Avoiding defeat at the Bridge on Sunday will keep the Blues above Liverpool, but with a shift in form needed for Tuchel’s side, perhaps a big game against one of England’s elite will be welcomed.

