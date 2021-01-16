NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
'Hudson-Odoi deserves a spot' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Fulham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Lampard's side face their local rivals looking to claim their first league win of 2021. They face Scott Parker's men who have drawn their last five Premier League matches. 

Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Abraham

Cesar Azpilicueta kept his place in the side as Reece James returned to the bench following a hamstring injury. 

Antonio Rudiger starts in the heart of defence with Thiago Silva, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic get the nod in midfield with Mason Mason due to N'Golo Kante's absence.

Olivier Giroud gets the nod to lead the line, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic on the flanks. Callum Hudson-Odoi will feel hard done by starting on the bench. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

