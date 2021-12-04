Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
'I Like it' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face West Ham

Author:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Ham United in the Premier League in Saturday's early kick-off.

Tuchel's side are top of the table going into the match against David Moyes' men

The line-ups were announced with several changes for the Blues, who played on Wednesday.

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Andreas Christensen keeps his place in the back three for the Blues, alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho returns to the line-up along with Reece James.

Kai Havertz plays as the striker for Chelsea after impressing against Watford, with match-winner Hakim Ziyech coming into the line-up.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

