'I Like it' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face West Ham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Ham United in the Premier League in Saturday's early kick-off.

Tuchel's side are top of the table going into the match against David Moyes' men

The line-ups were announced with several changes for the Blues, who played on Wednesday.

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Andreas Christensen keeps his place in the back three for the Blues, alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho returns to the line-up along with Reece James.

Kai Havertz plays as the striker for Chelsea after impressing against Watford, with match-winner Hakim Ziyech coming into the line-up.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube