"I'm worried" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to reach his first final with Chelsea after arriving in January but will have Pep Guardiola in his way, who he has never beaten during his time as a manager.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Kepa Arrizabalaga was given the nod in goal at Wembley ahead of Edouard Mendy.

Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic miss out through hamstring problems. N'Golo Kante starts in the midfield as expected.

Tammy Abraham's exclusion sees Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Mason Mount lead the attack at Wembley.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

