NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

"I'm worried" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to reach his first final with Chelsea after arriving in January but will have Pep Guardiola in his way, who he has never beaten during his time as a manager.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

Kepa Arrizabalaga was given the nod in goal at Wembley ahead of Edouard Mendy. 

Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic miss out through hamstring problems. N'Golo Kante starts in the midfield as expected. 

Tammy Abraham's exclusion sees Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Mason Mount lead the attack at Wembley.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32282602 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Tammy Abraham snub for FA Cup semi-final clash versus Manchester City

sipa_32614843
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

sipa_32325792 (3)
Opinions

"I'm worried" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City

1001629034 (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

1001629034 (1)
News

Early Chelsea team news to face Manchester City: Kepa 'hoping' to start as trio miss Wembley showdown

1001629034 (1)
News

How Chelsea prepared for FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City

sipa_32282602 (3)
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham's Chelsea in doubt but 'no urgency' to sell this summer amid West Ham interest

sipa_32324981
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga 'hoping' to keep FA Cup spot for Chelsea's semi-final clash against Manchester City