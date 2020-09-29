Since being released by Chelsea in 2014, West Ham and England international Declan Rice has rejuvenated his career with a number of impressive seasons under his belt for club and country sparking the interest of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to bring him back to west London this summer.

Rice, 21, has been the lynch pin to David Moyes’ midfield and his combination of physicality and technical ability has allowed him to thrive as one of the Premier League’s best talents.

But it still begs the question, Is Rice the answer to help push Chelsea forward and to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League?.

One major positive of seeking the signature of Declan Rice is his versatility in a variety of positions on the pitch and ability to play comfortably in different formations.

Rice has primarily played as a central midfielder for David Moyes’ side but the Hammers manager believes him to be good enough to play as a centre back as well.

“It’s really good for Declan that he’s improved so much and can play both positions. Going forward for himself and for us it’s a great thing to have, the ability to use him at the back and as a midfield player.”



With the quick turnaround of the new Premier League season and Chelsea competing in the Champions league, depth will be a concern for Lampard and strengthening the squad with versatile players will be quick fix when combating fatigue. In addition to this, Rice’s natural leadership qualities will be a welcome inclusion to a Chelsea team which have failed to replace the legends of the past who’s game revolved around leadership and dominance in their respective positions.

In Chelsea’s opening three league games this season Frank Lampard has opted for a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 and has looked to build up quickly and counter with pace in behind from new signing Timo Werner.

Rice would challenge the likes of N’Golo Kante and player of the year Mateo Kovacic for places in a new look Chelsea side this season. When breaking down the stats of Rice and Chelsea’s players, the West Ham midfielder registered a pass accuracy last season of 86.04 and was dispossessed only 21 times. This is the composure and quality which has perhaps caught the eye of Frank Lampard who needs to resolve the issue of poor passes being made in the centre of the park. This has been a consistent downfall to Lampard’s team this season and was a pivotal factor to only gaining a point at the Hawthorns last week.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp broke down the first-half performance of Kovacic N’Golo Kante versus West Brom.

”They've been so sloppy, so lethargic," Redknapp said to Kelly Cates at half-time on Saturday. "They've given the ball away time after time. They have been so lethargic in there."

Going forward this season, Lampard may adapt to other teams by playing a 3-4-3 which gave his side success last season in matches such as Tottenham away in December 2019. Rice’s impeccable defensive numbers including 116 tackles last season combined with composure on the ball can lead to the England international being a quality ball playing centre back in a Chelsea defence.

----------

Can a deal be made before October 5?

The recent West Ham sale of Grady Diangana to West Brom can indicate that the Hammers have financially suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and are looking to offload players in the last week of the window.

It was reported however that the Chelsea hierarchy weren’t willing to match the initial valuation of Rice this summer but if a fee can be negotiated to a much more reasonable price, that could interest Marina Granovskaia if departures from Stamford Bridge are made before October 5.

The signing of Rice would iron out the current mistakes seen within Lampard’s midfield and would create competition amongst personnel, improving the squad overall as Chelsea look to assert their dominance on other teams in upcoming fixtures.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube