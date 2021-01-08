Comment: Is the changing demands of right-backs in football affecting Cesar Azpilicueta?

Cesar Azpilicueta will be expected to feature more in Frank Lampard’s side for the remainder of the season due to injuries hampering the favoured Reece James in the right-back role.

Azpilicueta who joined the Blues back in 2012 has enjoyed a decorated career in West London and will look to help secure his side another trophy in the latter years of his career.

The Spaniard is considered to be one of Chelsea’s only natural leaders left at the club and his presence will be integral to help pull Lampard’s team out of this struggle and give Chelsea a strong start to the new year. However, playing in a pace dependant position, has Azpilicueta lost his ability to play at the top level and has recent chances in the first team revealed the beginning of his demise?

When compared to Reece James there is clearly stark differences between the attributes which both players possess. James being the more youthful player is given freedom by his manager to roam down the right channel often looking to find crossing opportunities from wide due to his considerable pace and athleticism.

Both players are prime examples of the evolving demands of what coaches expect from their full backs. Under Jose Mourinho, Azpilicueta rarely ventured forward in games, instead prioritising defensive structure over attacking runs. Has the changing demands of the modern game hampered him?

This season Azpilicueta per 90 has produced 2.5 crosses per game which is drastically less than Reece James’ 7.2. Azpilicueta’s lack of pace and stamina has clearly marred his attacking capabilities and could be identified as less effective for Lampard’s system.

The former Marseille full back has completed 3.88% less passes than his Chelsea counterpart Reece James and is a further indicator that the technical attributes of full backs are slowly taking over the European football. With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joshua Kimmich being utilised as creators from defence, are traditional Right-Backs such as Azpilicueta dying breeds?

In the 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, Azpilicueta started to show cracks in his overall game and in particular his defensive positioning. In the lead up to Anwar El Ghazi’s equaliser, the Spaniard was caught ball watching and didn’t pick up the spare man on the back post.

Players who are past their prime traditionally use their experience to their advantage, this was an example of complacency from Chelsea’s skipper who will need to prove his worth should he appear in Sundays cup fixture versus Morecambe.

With what he’s achieved at the club, there is no doubt Cesar Azpilicueta should be considered a Chelsea great. His work ethic has been lauded by managers throughout his career with Jose Mourinho once stating:

“Azpilicueta is the kind of player I like a lot. I think a team of 11 Azpilicueta's probably could win the Champions League."

Known as 'Dave' to the Chelsea faithful, supporters will want the icon to stay in West London to provide valuable experience and knowledge to a youthful dressing room.

The recent run of performances have lacked character and passion from the team and Lampard will be looking to the likes of his captain to galvanise his side back on to the right tracks and back to winning ways.

