Comment: Is there a case for Reece James being used as a right-sided centre-back under Thomas Tuchel?

Reece James has been one of Chelsea's most consistent performers this season. Technically proficient, hard-working and physically imposing there's a well-roundedness to his game that belies his years.

At just 20 years-old he has shown himself to be a vital part of Chelsea's future. But one thing that, is often noted yet rarely expanded upon, is his versatility. Thomas Tuchel's tactical fluidity has already leant itself to Callum Hudson-Odoi's development. And with James having shone at full-back, wing-back and central midfield during his career, there's certainly an argument to suggest he could be utilised best on the right-hand side of Chelsea's back three.

The Blues obviously don't want to lose James, he is arguably the brightest defensive talent in England at the moment. But Hudson-Odoi's impressive performances at wing-back have caused a conflict of interests for the two academy graduates. Both players deserve to be playing consistent first-team football and yet they both seem well suited to Tuchel's wing-back role. With this in mind, James's potential position change is more understandable than first imagined.

Hudson-Odoi's emergence at right wing-back has bought James's future into question. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The primary objective of a right-sided centre-back is to cover space. This is especially important when Hudson-Odoi is deployed at wing-back as he's expected to be proactive in his offensive work. James is not the fastest, but his positioning makes up for this and the fact he averages 9.2 recoveries per 90 is testament to his ability to mask said physical deficiency. A deeper starting position also means he's less susceptible to being dribbled past. More reliant on his positioning than his recovery speed.

With three centre-halves Tuchel deploys a high line in the knowledge that whilst his defensive options aren't that quick across the ground, they can hold a strong defensive line and win the ball aerially. By pressing high Tuchel often forces opponents to go long, allowing the backline to create numerical superiority and recover possession. James's aerial duel win rate has dramatically increased from 45% to 70% since last season. He is still learning but the improvement over the course of a year is startling. There's nothing to suggest his win rate cannot, in time, match that of Thiago Silva's (75%) and Kurt Zouma's (79.7%).

James won four aerial duels in Sunday's victory over Sheffield United.

Like converted full-back, Cesar Azpilicueta, James also displays excellent composure in possession. His short (91.4%) and mid-range (88.3%) passing accuracy hold up to scrutiny with Chelsea's centre-half options. Whilst his long-range passing is caveated by the progressive nature of his current role. It would therefore likely see a huge increase in accuracy should he be pushed further back.

There is the argument that James's attacking threat would be nullified. But the idea of moving the Englishman back has the potential to, actually, enhance his attacking output. James is inclined to make diagonal runs infield when in possession, and his lack of pace makes him reluctant to try and beat his marker to the by-line. These tendencies are well suited to the sort of underlapping runs that Azpilicueta made against Burnley. It also allows him to cross from the half-spaces with more regularity. The assist he provided for Tammy Abraham's second goal against Luton is testament to the success of this combination.

James could actually see an increase in his attacking output as a result of moving into a back three. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

James is a strong dribbler, and his ability to carry the ball allows Chelsea's backline to be more progressive. Transitioning play from defence through midfield is often left to Mateo Kovacic, who drops off to receive the ball. This not only prevents Kovacic from effecting play higher up the pitch but also means Chelsea's two strongest ballplayers (Kovacic and Jorginho) find it harder to offer themselves as an option and open up passing lanes. James provides an alternative option for deep ball progression that frees up some of Chelsea's most useful assets in possession.

There are, of course, limitations and risks to any position change.

But James has already shown a unique versatility and application to these sorts of tactical switches. There is the potential to increase the youngster's attacking output by allowing him to consistently pick up dangerous crossing positions. Whilst also getting the best out of Kovacic, Jorginho and Hudson-Odoi, giving them more attacking freedom in and out of possession. It's an intriguing solution for a manager who is not afraid to remodel players in his own image.

