    • October 28, 2021
    'It's a Miracle' - Chelsea Fans React to Christian Pulisic Making Training Return Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea fans havre reacted to the news of Christian Pulisic returning to full training ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

    The 23-year-old has been sidelined for seven weeks with an ankle injury but he has now returned and is edging closer to becoming available for selection.

    After getting injured on international duty at the start of September, Pulisic's expected diagnosis of 10 days out has surpassed by quite some time. 

    Setback after setback finally saw him return to individual training as he trained at Cobham away from the rest of the squad.

    But as they prepared for their league encounter versus Newcastle United on Thursday, Pulisic was pictured in training with the rest of his teammates, offering a huge boost to Thomas Tuchel and the rest of the squad

    Tuchel will confirm whether Pulisic is in the squad, or available for selection, to face the Magpies on Saturday, although it looks unlikely. 

    Relief, delight and every other emotion was shared on social media following the confirmation of the American returning from his frustrating injury problems. 

    Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante all returned to training as preparations began for the trip to the north east at the weekend. 

    Pulisic will be eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible for the Blues to, hopefully, put his injury problems well and truly behind him. 

    Here's how Chelsea fans took to the news on social media:

