Joe Cole Slams Critics of Chelsea Star Mason Mount

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole has hit back at the online critics who have been coming for Mason Mount since the beginning of last season.

In an interview with Football Daily, the ex England midfielder expressed his dissent for the increase of criticism regarding Chelsea's number 19.

Mount in action for Chelsea's final game of the 21/22 season IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Cole said: "That's the sign of the times, people don't want to admit they were wrong.

"Anyone who's not having Mason Mount needs to have a look at themselves."

The Cobham Academy product has proven his worth since joining the first team but has often been defined by the few things that haven't gone his way, and then been ridiculed for them by his own supporters.

Alisson Becker saving Mount's penalty in the FA Cup Final shootout. IMAGO/ Sportimage

Cole was also asked how he thought the attacking midfielder would do if they had played in the same generation.

"He's more rounded. If we had a time machine and you put all of them great players and you took them out and put them back in our era, Mason would be the one that adjusts quicker."

The 23-year-old has been shining among teammates who carry a lot more experience than him, and was voted Chelsea's Player of The Season for the second consecutive campaign.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso celebrating with Mount versus Manchester United. IMAGO / Xinhua

The seal of approval from a Blues legend is worth more than the tens of online haters and after finishing the year as the club's top goal scorer, Mount doesn't have a lot to prove.

