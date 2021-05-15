Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Kai & Pulisic Off the Bench' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel has taken Chelsea to his first final in charge of the club since taking over in January from Frank Lampard. 

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Mendy, Chilwell, Gilmour, Giroud, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson, Pulisic, Zouma

Kepa Arrizabalaga and N'Golo Kante start for the Blues just as Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Mason Mount, as per usual, is in the Chelsea attack at Wembley. He is joined by Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002164387
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final

1001465879
Opinions

'Kai & Pulisic Off the Bench' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

1001629034 (2)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32971213 (1)
News

Chilwell: Not a Game That I Want to Win More Than Leicester Final

sipa_32834899 (2)
News

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Eyeing FA Cup Final Redemption vs Leicester City

sipa_33273684 (2)
News

'A Huge Step' - What FA Cup Glory Could Mean to Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

1002563426
News

What James, Mendy & Rudiger Have Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

E1YRtGBXIAsG1fY
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Have Wife at Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City