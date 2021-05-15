'Kai & Pulisic Off the Bench' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel has taken Chelsea to his first final in charge of the club since taking over in January from Frank Lampard.

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Mendy, Chilwell, Gilmour, Giroud, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson, Pulisic, Zouma

Kepa Arrizabalaga and N'Golo Kante start for the Blues just as Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Mason Mount, as per usual, is in the Chelsea attack at Wembley. He is joined by Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

