'Kepa Deserved to Start' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

Chelsea fans have reacted to Chelsea's starting XI to face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to win the competition for the first time in their history, losing previously in the 2012 final.

Chelsea XI to face Palmeiras: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

The biggest surprise saw Kepa Arrizabalaga drop to the bench as Edouard Mendy comes into the line-up after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Hakim Ziyech also drops to the bench despite impressing in recent weeks, with Mason Mount returning.

Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are preferred to Jorginho in midfield.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:



