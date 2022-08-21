Leeds Fan Gives His Thoughts Ahead Of Chelsea Game

Leeds United host Chelsea on Sunday in game week 3 of the Premier League season. I talked to Jack, a Leeds season ticket holder, to discuss a few topics ahead of the game.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

What have you made of Leeds start to the season so far?

"4 points from two games is always a good start to the season. Played some attractive football, seems to be an identity to “Marsh-Ball” that we couldn’t see last season. However, now onto a real challenge against Chelsea."

Who in particular has stood out and impressed you?

"Of course Rodrigo deserves a mention. 3 goals so far and looking much more comfortable in the system playing his favoured position. Brenden Aaronson looks a quality signing, he’s so skilful on the ball and is such a relentless effective presser. The comparisons to Messi are easy to see. Plus the new midfield duo of [Marc] Roca and [Tyler] Adams as they seem to compliment each other well."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How are you feeling ahead of Sunday's game against Chelsea? The Blues have proved to be a tough opponent for Leeds in recent times.

"I’m confident about the possibility of getting something out of the fixture. Morale and form is high and building and with Chelsea’s injuries now would be a good a time as any to keep the unbeaten run."

From what you've seen of Chelsea this season, what have you made of the team?

"Despite obvious distractions one side of the touchline, I think they look as creative and dangerous as last season. Reece James and Marc Cucarella will be difficult to control but the lack of a big man will be a positive to the Leeds back line."

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Chelsea Stories