Lookback: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Blues Claim Victory In Entertaining Contest

As Chelsea prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow afternoon, it is time to rewind to the last time these two teams faced each other in a match that saw the Blues prevail at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Spurs is renowned for its intense nature and the last time they locked horns was no exception. Let's take a look at how the previous game between the two panned out seven months ago.

All the way back on January 23rd, Chelsea were sitting comfortably in 3rd place, nine points clear of 4th placed Manchester United and eleven points clear of Spurs, who were in 7th.

The Blues came into the clash in a slight dip in form, drawing 1-1 away to Brighton and losing 1-0 at the Etihad to Manchester City.

Spurs had just come off the back of a 3-2 win against Leicester with two 90th minute strikes from Steven Bergwijn and before that game, they had been dumped out of the League Cup semi-final by Chelsea, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

To the game itself and Chelsea started much the stronger side, with Romelu Lukaku spurning a great chance in the first minute when he scuffed a shot from a Mason Mount cutback over the bar.

Minutes later, Hakim Ziyech produced a teasing cross from the right corner of the box which found Callum Hudson-Odoi at the back post, but he couldn't direct his header on target.

A couple more chances came and went for the Blues and as the minutes ticked by, Tottenham slowly grew into the game. Harry Winks produced a great run from midfield and tested Kepa from range, but the Spaniard was equal to the midfielder's effort.

Despite Chelsea dominating much of the first half, it was Spurs who had the ball in the back of the net first on 41 minutes, when a Ryan Sessegnon cutback from the left found Harry Kane, who took a touch before turning and firing past Kepa from twelve yards out.

His celebrations were cut short though, as VAR took a look at the goal and disallowed it, with Kane adjudged to have pushed Thiago Silva before he took his shot. It seemed an extremely harsh decision, even from a Chelsea standpoint.

The Second Half

The second 45 promised more of the same from Chelsea after their start to the match and on 47 minutes a moment of magic from Ziyech put Chelsea in front.

Hudson-Odoi did well to wriggle away from his marker on the left, before driving in-field and laying the ball off to the Moroccan on the right corner of the area. He took a touch and curled a gorgeous dipping effort straight into the top left corner, leaving Hugo Lloris motionless.

Eight minutes later Chelsea doubled their lead and deservedly so. Mount's free kick from the left into the box was on the money, finding Silva who glanced a header into the far corner past Lloris, who despite his best efforts could not keep the ball out.

Spurs huffed and puffed, bringing Lucas Moura on to try and salvage something from the game, but with missed chances from Kane and Bergwijn, time slowly ran out for the visitors and Chelsea stood firm to take all three points, ending their winless run.

This weekend's battle may be very early on in the season but with both sides starting their campaigns with victory last weekend, they will want to keep their momentum going to ensure they maintain their places in the upper echelons of the league table for as long as possible.

