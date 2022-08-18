Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win

As Chelsea prepare to travel to Leeds this weekend, it is time to look back at the last time the two sides faced off back in May at Elland Road, as the 2021/22 Premier League season was drawing to a close.

This was a must-win game for both teams with three games of the season left, as Chelsea looked to all but confirm their top 4 place, while Leeds needed a victory to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea started as they were expected to, on the front foot and full of energy and it wasn't long before they took the lead, when Mason Mount caressed a fine first-time finish into the top corner on the right-hand side of the box from a Reece James lay-off after just four minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Leeds twenty minutes later, when Dan James dived in on Mateo Kovacic, leading to his dismissal from the match and forcing the Croatian midfielder to leave the pitch after receiving lengthy treatment to his ankle.

Chelsea were dealt a blow as Kovacic was forced off the field. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ten-man Leeds almost found themselves two down not long after, when Reece James's cross from the right found Romelu Lukaku, whose header went wide of the far post.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Blues finally doubled their lead, when a swift move was finished off with Mount flicking the ball behind him on the edge of the box to Christian Pulisic, who took a touch and passed the ball into the bottom left corner.

With seven minutes left to play, Leeds were tiring. Diego Llorente was caught on the ball in the middle of the pitch by Mount and Chelsea broke.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek drove forward and fed Hakim Ziyech who squared the ball to Lukaku, and despite the best efforts of three Leeds defenders to stop Lukaku from shooting, the Belgian found some space and eventually lashed in his effort from inside the six-yard box.

Lukaku celebrates vs Leeds United IMAGO / News Images

The 3-0 victory for Chelsea left the Blues 3rd, four points ahead of 4th-placed Arsenal while Leeds remained 18th, level on 34 points with 17th-placed Burnley having played a game more than the Clarets.

