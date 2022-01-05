Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Lukaku Scores Today' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made six changes from his team that drew to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as they came from two nil down to earn a point

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Mount, Saul, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Hall

Read More

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante are unavailable and not in the squad due to suspected Covid-19 as Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for the Blues.

Malang Sarr begins in defence, while Marcos Alonso and Saul Niguez both face Spurs. 

Romelu Lukaku returns to the side to lead the line after being dropped against Liverpool. 

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007587612h
Features/Opinions

'Lukaku Scores Today' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

18 seconds ago
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Enjoys' Romelu Lukaku Presusre & Believes it Gives Chelsea Edge

2 minutes ago
imago1008889382h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

4 minutes ago
imago0034746442h
News

Report: Chelsea Gave Former Blue Antonio Conte the 'Silent Treatment' Ahead of Dismissal

22 minutes ago
imago1008705443h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Their Part in Resolving Romelu Lukaku Situation

52 minutes ago
imago1008931142h
News

Report: Levi Colwill Could Return to Chelsea Earlier Than Expected After Impressive Huddersfield Loan

1 hour ago
imago1008930715h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Petr Cech & Marina Granovskaia for Handling Romelu Lukaku Situation at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008913881h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Must Decide Whether to Recall Dujon Sterling From Blackpool Loan Following Reece James Injury

2 hours ago