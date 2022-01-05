'Lukaku Scores Today' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel has made six changes from his team that drew to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as they came from two nil down to earn a point

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Mount, Saul, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Hall

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante are unavailable and not in the squad due to suspected Covid-19 as Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for the Blues.

Malang Sarr begins in defence, while Marcos Alonso and Saul Niguez both face Spurs.

Romelu Lukaku returns to the side to lead the line after being dropped against Liverpool.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:



