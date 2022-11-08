Manchester City vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Ups

Chelsea travel to arguably the best team on the planet tomorrow, and they will be hoping they can get back to winning ways against a Manchester City side who have only lost one game all season.

Graham Potter's side haven't won in four games in the league, but have been continuing their decent form in the cup competitions. They will be hoping to bring their Champions League form into the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

Both teams are expected to name a strong outfit, especially Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who do enjoy this tournament.

Pep Guardiola is expected to name a strong Manchester City line-up.

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Mendy, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Kovacic, Zakaria, Havertz, Pulisic, Sterling.

Manchester City: Ortega, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Alvarez, Foden.

Denis Zakaria is likely to start for Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will be expected to go with a bit of pace up front to try and catch Manchester City on the counter attack. Christian Pulisic has been knocking on the door for a chance, and is likely to get it in this game.

Denis Zakaria is expected to come in to add a steel and pace to the midfield, and Mateo Kovacic is likely to start after being on the bench for the start of the game against Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to risk Erling Haaland, and John Stones is expected to fill in for Kyle Walker at right-back. Kalvin Phillips could start, but the thought process is Guardiola may allow him to come on as a substitute.

