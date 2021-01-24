'Mason Mount as captain, I love it' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Luton Town

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Lampard's men face Luton hoping to put their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday firmly behind them as Barnsley await the winners of the fourth tie in west London in the fifth round next month.

A shock defeat for Lampard could see his tenure at Chelsea come to an end as the pressure mounts.

Chelsea XI to face Luton Town: Kepa; James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Mount, Gilmour, Ziyech; Werner, Abraham. Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Lampard made seven changes to his side that lost to Leicester City in midweek in the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga came into the cup side, with Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma the preferred centre-back pair.

Reece James returned at right-back as Emerson Palmieri came in for Ben Chilwell.

Mason Mount captains the Blues in west London, as Billy Gilmour earns a place in the starting XI. Tammy Abraham leads the line.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

