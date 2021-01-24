NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

'Mason Mount as captain, I love it' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Luton Town

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Lampard's men face Luton hoping to put their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday firmly behind them as Barnsley await the winners of the fourth tie in west London in the fifth round next month. 

A shock defeat for Lampard could see his tenure at Chelsea come to an end as the pressure mounts. 

----------

Chelsea XI to face Luton Town: Kepa; James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Mount, Gilmour, Ziyech; Werner, Abraham. Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

Lampard made seven changes to his side that lost to Leicester City in midweek in the Premier League. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga came into the cup side, with Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma the preferred centre-back pair. 

Reece James returned at right-back as Emerson Palmieri came in for Ben Chilwell.

Mason Mount captains the Blues in west London, as Billy Gilmour earns a place in the starting XI. Tammy Abraham leads the line.

----------

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eng-pr-leicester-chelsea
News

Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Luton Town

1000441586
Opinions

'Mason Mount as captain, I love it' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Luton Town

1000441591
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

Ousmane cover
Transfer News

Chelsea keeping tabs on Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé

Bertrand vs Leicester
News

Southampton star Ryan Bertrand praises ex-teammate Frank Lampard for 'amazing job' so far as Chelsea boss

Rodgers cover
News

Chelsea to consider Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers as potential replacement for Frank Lampard

Lamps cover vs City
News

Club owner Roman Abramovich 'desperate' for Frank Lampard to succeed as Chelsea manager

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (16)
News

Tino Anjorin 'delighted' to be living the 'Chelsea dream' after first-team breakthrough