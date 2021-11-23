Mason Mount Reveals England's Euro 2020 Disappointment After Champions League Jubilation With Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed his disappointment at England's Euro 2020 final defeat just a month after lifting the Champions League with Thomas Tuchel's side.

The England international played a crucial role for both club and country over the last year and was nearly rewarded as a double European Champion, only for Italy to beat England on penalties.

Speaking to L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Mount has explained his emotions regarding the summer disappointment.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: “After the Champions League victory, I quickly switched to Euro, which did not end as we had hoped. This is football: sometimes you get very high, but suddenly you can go very low.

“After the Euros, I thought about it for several days, it took me a little while to get over it physically and mentally."

He then continued to explain how returning to Chelsea helped him re-focus and take his mind off things.

“We had a short vacation and then we had to follow up with Chelsea’s pre-season, putting all that in the back of his mind to get off to a better start.” he concluded.

Mount will be hoping to lift more silverware with Chelsea this season, putting the disappointment of the summer well behind him.

