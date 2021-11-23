Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mason Mount Reveals England's Euro 2020 Disappointment After Champions League Jubilation With Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed his disappointment at England's Euro 2020 final defeat just a month after lifting the Champions League with Thomas Tuchel's side.

The England international played a crucial role for both club and country over the last year and was nearly rewarded as a double European Champion, only for Italy to beat England on penalties.

Speaking to L'Equipe via Sport Witness, Mount has explained his emotions regarding the summer disappointment.

imago1007576159h

He said: “After the Champions League victory, I quickly switched to Euro, which did not end as we had hoped. This is football: sometimes you get very high, but suddenly you can go very low.

“After the Euros, I thought about it for several days, it took me a little while to get over it physically and mentally."

Read More

He then continued to explain how returning to Chelsea helped him re-focus and take his mind off things.

“We had a short vacation and then we had to follow up with Chelsea’s pre-season, putting all that in the back of his mind to get off to a better start.” he concluded.

Mount will be hoping to lift more silverware with Chelsea this season, putting the disappointment of the summer well behind him.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007480594h
Features/Opinions

Mason Mount Reveals England's Euro 2020 Disappointment After Champions League Jubilation With Chelsea

40 seconds ago
imago0046635224h
News

John Terry States Chelsea Are 'Better' Than Juventus Ahead of Champions League Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008136686h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' With Chelsea's Clean Sheets After Defensive Improvement

1 hour ago
imago0028502810h
News

John Terry Predicts Chelsea Victory Over Juventus to Top Champions League Group

1 hour ago
imago1008116224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After Revealing He Wants to Stay for a 'Very Long Time'

2 hours ago
imago0032722104h
News

John Terry Delivers Honest Verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Dismissal Ahead of Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago
imago1006990724h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Chelsea Winning Champions League Group Ahead of Juventus Clash

3 hours ago
imago1007030156h
News

'It Sharpened Our Mentality' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects On Juventus Loss

3 hours ago