'Massive game for Kepa' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Tuchel could extend his run to six unbeaten in charge of the Blues and a win would see Chelsea move into the Premier League top four. 

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Mendy, Zouma, James, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech, Giroud

Kepa Arrizabalaga makes a shock start in goal as he comes back into the league side for Edouard Mendy. 

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic return to the midfield following the FA Cup win, as does Mason Mount.

Timo Werner returns from a dead leg, with Tammy Abraham leading the line.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

