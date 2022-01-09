Mendy's International Obligations Gives Kepa Perfect Opportunity to Prove Himself at Chelsea

Chelsea substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga has the perfect opportunity in January to prove why he deserves more game time at Chelsea in Edouard Mendy's absence.

Since joining the Blues in 2018 for a fee of £71.6 million, the world's most expensive goalkeeper has slowly fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge for a run of performances that have disappointed Chelsea fans.

However, under Thomas Tuchel, the Spaniard has begun to impress more and more and now has the perfect opportunity to shine.

With Senegal's Edouard Mendy away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, Chelsea are forced to rely on back up goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli.

Since his departure, both goalkeeper's have had one opportunity each between the sticks. Kepa faced Tottenham in a Carabao Cup 2-0 home win, while Bettinelli held the lines against Chesterfield in their 5-1 FA Cup win.

As the west London side prepare to face Spurs twice more in the next two weeks, as well as an important Premier League clash with Manchester City, Kepa is going to need to be on his game.

With a place in the Carabao Cup final at stake, the Spanish goalkeeper will now be eager to impress to make up for his unsteady career at Stamford Bridge so far.

One thing that should give Kepa confidence is a slight drop in quality in Mendy's performances throughout December that saw the European champions slip from their first place spot in the league.

Although this was in part due to a number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases that the Blues suffered from, Kepa will see that as an opportunity to get his foot back in the door for a starting place.

Ever since the beginning of 2021, with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Kepa has begun to seem like an improved version of the goalkeeper that started for Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Recent reports suggest that it was due to a lack of support by Lampard during his tenure, and a source in an article by the Athletic suggests that it was due to a confusion over tactics.

"Kepa looks more assured than when Lampard was there. That is also to do with the situations around him.

"Sarri’s tactics were all about controlling possession, Tuchel is the same. Under Lampard, things were less predictable.

“If you’re walking on the pitch as a keeper not knowing what’s going to happen around you, it’s disconcerting. It’s very, very difficult to focus on just your job.

“Yes, Chelsea aren’t winning as much at the moment but you kind of know where the chances are going to come from. They’re well organised as a formation, with three at the back.

"Chelsea have a more controlled state, where you can focus on your game more. Mendy and Kepa have benefited from it. Kepa looks more settled.”

It seems as well as though Kepa has the support of manager Tuchel who, on several occasions, has praised the 27-year-old.

“He’s always pushing," said Tuchel after Kepa's Champions League performance against Zenit St. Petersbury. "That’s a good thing. He is always pushing.

"He is really an example of sportsmanship through and through. I have nothing but praise for him.

"Praise because he played good but much more important, praise because he did everything that he is able to produce a performance like this.

Chelsea were reportedly close to letting Kepa go away on loan last summer.

In the end, the Spaniard stayed and now he will have his eyes set on proving that Roman Abramovich's side made the right option to buy him for the world record fee.

