"Mind games" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Tuchel's men will be looking to delay the title party of the hosts who can become Premier League champions with a win over the Blues on Saturday evening.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Gilmour, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Emerson, Livramento, Zouma, Jorginho, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech were handed starts by Thomas Tuchel at the Etihad as he rung the changes, as promised on Friday.

Mason Mount was left out of the squad entirely as Tuchel made five changes. Marcos Alonso started in defence for the Blues.

Tino Livramento made the bench.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube