'Mount, Havertz & Pulisic Works Well' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Arsenal

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side can climb back into third place following Leicester City's win over Manchester United, and three points against their London counterparts on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge will give them a major boost in their hunt to confirm Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Gilmour, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Mendy, Alonso, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Livramento, Anjorin, Werner, Ziyech, Giroud

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Kurt Zouma were handed starts against the Gunners. Billy Gilmour kept his place in the Chelsea side. 

Mason Mount returned to the side in attack, lining up with Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic. 

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

