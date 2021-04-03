"Need a Pulisic masterclass"- Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Brom

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face West Brom in the Premier League.

West Brom visit west London to play against Chelsea who are 14 games unbeaten under Tuchel and have yet to concede a goal at home.

Chelsea XI to face West Brom: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Rudiger, Christensen, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Thiago Silva returns to the side replacing Andreas Christensen, whilst Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho start in the midfield, with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz on the bench.

Timo Werner, as confirmed on Friday, starts in attack for the Blues alongside Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

