December 26, 2021
'Need a Win' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes from his team that progressed into the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night following a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho (c), Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Lukaku

Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi start for the Blues, but Romelu Lukaku is only fit enough to make the bench at Villa Park. 

Edouard Mendy comes back into the side to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are deployed in attack.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

