'Nervous' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Tuchel's side currently lead 1-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge after their narrow win in Bucharest last month.

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, James; Werner, Havertz, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Emerson, Anjorin

Mason Mount [suspended], Jorginho [suspended], Thiago Silva [thigh] and Tammy Abraham [ankle] are all out for the hosts.

Olivier Giroud starts on the bench as Kai Havertz leads the line along with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic pair up in the midfield, with Kurt Zouma coming into defence for Andreas Christensen who missed out completely.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

