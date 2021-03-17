NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

'Nervous' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Tuchel's side currently lead 1-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge after their narrow win in Bucharest last month. 

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, James; Werner, Havertz, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Emerson, Anjorin

Mason Mount [suspended], Jorginho [suspended], Thiago Silva [thigh] and Tammy Abraham [ankle] are all out for the hosts.

Olivier Giroud starts on the bench as Kai Havertz leads the line along with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic pair up in the midfield, with Kurt Zouma coming into defence for Andreas Christensen who missed out completely.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32614843
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Atletico Madrid

sipa_31614940
News

Why Andreas Christensen misses Chelsea's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

sipa_28792588
Opinions

'Nervous' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid

sipa_32463989
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid | Champions League

sipa_32563663 (1)
News

Thiago Silva sends Chelsea squad message ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

sipa_32005153 (1)
News

Thiago Silva's new deal at Chelsea a 'work in progress'

sipa_32282726 (3)
News

Christian Pulisic latest: USMNT star 'so happy' at Chelsea amid doubts over future

sipa_32154938
Transfer News

Aston Villa chief 'driving' permanent deal for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this summer