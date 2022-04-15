Comment: New Chelsea Owners Need to Give Thomas Tuchel Keys to Unlocking Long-Term Blues Glory

Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea in January 2021, just 15 months ago, and has already won three trophies in his time as Blues head coach.

The Champions League came after just four months in charge, before the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were won this season to see Chelsea win everything there is to win at club level.

Tuchel has galvanised Chelsea into one of the best sides in the world. Despite their Premier League position, sitting currently in third behind Manchester City and Liverpool, the sky is the limit.

IMAGO / CordonPress

He has been dealt a difficult hand this season, both on and off the field, but has dealt with it in exemplary fashion. A credit to himself and Chelsea.

In recent weeks, the club has gone through an incredibly challenging period with the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich and the pending sale of the club. Despite the distractions, Tuchel has kept his men focused and winning for the large part of it, including a perfect March - six wins from six in all competitions.

Tuchel has dealt with his squad incredibly well, as well as ensuring a calm approach, minus on one occasion where his frustrations got the better of him, with the media and their constant questions regarding the future of the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In all of this time, Chelsea have kept going. They have kept challenging and have reached the Champions League quarter-finals as well as the FA Cup semi-finals.

It was disappointment in midweek in Spain as they were knocked out of Europe to Real Madrid despite a valiant display that nearly saw them complete one of the best comebacks in recent times in the Champions League.

Tuchel coached a masterclass at the Bernabeu, but they couldn't hold out to book a place in the semi-finals to continue their European defence as they lost 5-4 on aggregate after extra-time. Individual errors and missed chances proved costly, but that can be resolved in time.

Chelsea have another chance to reach another final this weekend when they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

It'll be their third final of the season after the Club World Cup and Carabao Cup, the latter which they lost on penalties to Liverpool. A sign of how close Chelsea really are to greatness under Tuchel. They are reaching the latter stages of nearly every competition they are competing in. A testament to Tuchel and his players.

With the focus for the squad on Wembley, off it for the board is the future of the club. The takeover process is coming to its head. Three consortiums are left in the race to buy the club after submitting their final bids ahead of a decision, which is expected to be made next week, over who the preferred bidder will be to take over the reigns from Roman Abramovich.

IMAGO / PA Images

Todd Boehly's group, Sir Martin Broughton's bid and Stephen Pagliuca are in the final, with the Ricketts Family Investment Group withdrawing at the last minute.

Whoever becomes the new owners of Chelsea, they have a perfect opportunity and platform to propel the current European and World champions to even more success, both domestically and in Europe, and Tuchel is the perfect man, as he has already proven, to guide that Blues to more glory.

But he needs backing. Backing in the summer transfer market. Chelsea need to give him the keys to whatever he wants, to make this squad his own.

A statement signing has been speculated to be likely to have the green light from the new owners. Tuchel deserves that, and much more.

Chelsea have shown they can compete in Europe, in one-off games, highlighted with their runs in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

Their issue? Consistency over a 38 game period in the Premier League. They haven't won a league title since 2016/17 under the management of Antonio Conte.

That can change. But that will take time. But Tuchel can be here for the long-haul, a change of managerial approach unlike Abramovich's general approach to hiring and firing in his 19-year reign.

The new owners have a golden chance. Everything is in place for the success to continue. But it's now on them to back the manager. If they do, the rewards could be greater than they ever imagined. But the work in the boardroom has to start immediately, not when it's too late.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube