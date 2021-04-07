NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"No complaints" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face FC Porto

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face FC Porto in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville for their first leg tie in the quarter-finals hoping to put one foot into the semi-finals. 

Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Silva, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Kante, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

Andreas Christensen was given the nod over Thiago Silva, as Ben Chilwell came into the side for the Blues.

Kai Havertz leads the line for the Blues with Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the attacking roles.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

