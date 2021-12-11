'No Complaints' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leeds United

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made seven changes from his team that were held by Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday at the Gazprom Arena.

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku

Edouard Mendy returns in goal for the hosts as Cesar Azpilicueta begins in defence with Thiago Silva.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho start in midfield with Reece James returning to wing-back.

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner all start for the Blues.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:



