'No Kovacic, no party' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side currently sit in fifth place and a draw will see them climb into the Champions League places for the time being having played one more game than West Ham .

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

The back line remained for the Blues as Reece James and Ben Chilwell occupy the flanks for Thomas Tuchel's side.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho play in the centre of midfield. Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were given the nod with Timo Werner leading the line.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

