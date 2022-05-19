Skip to main content

'No Youth Players?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blues are back in action after falling to a penalty shoot-out defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Tuchel has made several changes to his line-up as they look to overcome the disappointment and secure their place in the top three, needing a single point to do so.

Chelsea XI to face Leicester: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Kenedy, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Havertz

The same back three that started at Wembley are named from the beginning once more as N'Golo Kante partners Jorginho in midfield.

A front three on Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic are preferred as Kai Havertz returns to the bench.

