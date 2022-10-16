Opinion: Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong Should Be An Option For Chelsea

Chelsea have found out in the aftermath of Reece James injury that not having a replacement or cover can be somewhat of a problem. Chelsea won today against Aston Villa, but the score line was flattering, and Reece James presence was missed.

Having to play Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing back is not an ideal scenario despite how well he performs at times, and a natural right back has to be an option for the club going forward.

Jeremie Frimpong is a player that ticks all the boxes for the club, and should definitely be someone they look at in January or next summer.

Jeremie Frimpong should be an option for Chelsea. IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie

Chelsea already have a relationship with the Germany club with Callum Hudson-Odoi being on loan over there, and wouldn't have to look far to try and get a message to Frimpong about their interest.

Frimpong would push Reece James, and competition could make him even better than he already is at the moment.

Cover is something Chelsea lack at right-back, and with Cesar Azpilicueta leaving the club at the end of the season, the position should almost be a priority. Jeremy Frimpong would be the perfect signing.

Jeremie Frimpong is a Chelsea fan. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The Dutch full-back is a Chelsea fan, and grew up watching the club as a young kid. Convincing him to join would certainly not be a problem.

It is something Chelsea should look at, and as the January transfer window edges closer, may look at.

