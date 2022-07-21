Opinion: Chelsea have done nothing to fix their biggest problem this summer
The Blues are trapped at third place in the Premier League. There is so little competition above or below them that something drastic needs to be done to budge them.
The signings that have been made so far aren't drastic. They aren't going to change the club's trajectory. The only signings on the cards so far are defenders being used to fix the hole bore in the back of the team from the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
The notable signing this summer is Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. The arrival will likely bring energy to an attack that has lacked it's key member since Eden Hazard went to join Real Madrid.
The main issue is that Sterling is not Hazard, they are not nearly the same player, and though the Englishman will likely be a major asset to the outfit, the current Chelsea star hasn't had a talisman to push them on and challenge the top two spots in the league.
Romelu Lukaku promised to do just that, and yet one dismal season and the Belgian is back off to Italy. In doing so, his price tag dragged the London club out of contention for Erling Haaland, a star who would truly have replaced Hazard's stature.
Whatever the solution for Chelsea is, it means more money flowing into the club, most likely into one specific player if the team hopes to get out of its awkward uncompetitive position in the league.
