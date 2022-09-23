Skip to main content
Opinion: Chelsea Should Look To Sign Edson Alvarez After The World Cup

IMAGO / ANP

Chelsea should renew their interest in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez after the World Cup.

Chelsea's frantic nature in the final days of the Summer transfer window led to a fair few rejections. Edson Alvarez didn't reject the Blue's, but his club would not let him leave under any circumstances. Even after the Mexican didn't train.

Ajax may have let Alvarez leave for the price Chelsea were paying at the beginning of the window, in fact, they may have bitten Todd Boehly's hand off.

But so late, and with all the players they had already lost, it was near impossible to convince Ajax to allow him to leave. But the story shouldn't end there.

Edson Alvarez

Chelsea should pursue Edson Alvarez again.

Alvarez has impressed for Ajax this year, and turned himself into a forward thinking defensive midfielder. This was on show for most of Europe against a Liverpool team with most of their fully fit midfield on show.

The Mexican was immense at Anfield, and was disciplined in a Ajax midfield, something Chelsea have lacked in the middle of the park.

N'Golo Kante's injury woes and Mateo Kovacic mean the Blue's are short in midfield, and a player like Alvarez is someone who has to come in for January to salvage something for Chelsea going forward.

Edson Alvarez

A move for Alvarez in January makes sense.

Declan Rice will likely happen, but that would be next summer. Chelsea also need more than one midfielder, and a midfield pivot of Rice and Alvarez would be one of the best in the entire Premier League. 

It will interesting to see the developments, but Edson Alvarez is certainly someone to keep an eye on for Chelsea.

