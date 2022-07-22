Opinion: Chelsea's Upcoming Game Against Arsenal Is Their First Real Test

After the Blues' defeat to Charlotte FC, the Florida Cup is the first challenge a very different Chelsea side will come up against this summer.

Though Chelsea didn't field a complete starting 11 against Charlotte FC, the side was strong enough that the London club should have been strong enough to fend off the MLS team.

And yet the US outfit managed to beat Chelsea on penalties after a last minute equaliser from Daniel Rios.

Although it could be argued that the result didn't matter too much to manager Thomas Tuchel, and it was a learning experience for the side, taking part in a big change this summer over high profile departures of a number of players.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are amongst those leaving this summer, to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

With Chelsea facing Arsenal in the pre-season tournament, the Florida Cup, comes the outfit's first test to field a full strength team this summer.

The Blues have also made alterations up front, with new signing Raheem Sterling joining from Manchester City.

Though the England International did play in the last game, he didn't start the game. Arsenal poses the perfect chance for the former Liverpool and Manchester City star to start for Chelsea and make an impact on the match.

