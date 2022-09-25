Opinion: Cody Gakpo Is A Player Chelsea Should Be Desperate To Sign

Chelsea's forward options are really not at their strongest as of late. The starting selections are fine, although not anywhere near the best in the league as of right now. Players could hit form and that could change, but as of now they arguably have the fifth best attack in the Premier League on paper.

Changes need to be made, and quite quickly if they want to avoid missing out on top four this season.

Cody Gakpo is a man that could really push Chelsea if they sign him in January.

Cody Gakpo is a player Chelsea should look at. IMAGO / ANP

The Dutch winger has been in faultless form over the last season until now, and could be a massive asset to a team like Chelsea. The big thing about Cody Gakpo is he wants to leave PSV, and the club would let him leave. It's an opportunity Chelsea should not pass up.

At 23-years old, Gakpo is a worthwhile investment for the future, and statistically, he speaks for himself in terms of his quality.

This season in 13 games the Dutchman has 19 goal contributions, and if we combine that with his stats from last season, in his last 60 games Gakpo has 55 goal contributions in all competitions.

Stats and goal contributions like that is something Chelsea lack, and Gakpo accompanied with Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz or a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front could be a real danger of a front line.

