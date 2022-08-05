Skip to main content

Opinion: Crystal Palace Defender Is Exactly What Chelsea Needs As Premier League Begins

A certain 26-year-old showed the skills that the Blues could make use of in his first Premier League game this season.

The first game of the Premier League season was played tonight, and among several players on the pitch that stood out, mostly Arsenal players, one Palace player stood out as an archetype of what the Blues need in the club.

Joachim Anderson started for the Eagles, and despite the result where they found themselves losing 2-0 to the Gunners, the Dane was a perfect example of what Chelsea need to attract to their club this transfer window.

Joachim Anderson

The Denmark International consistently showed accurate long distribution, especially when picking out wide players like Wilfried Zaha.

He also constantly presented himself as a difficult opponent to dribble past, making tackles and clearances throughout the 90 minutes.

Chelsea are currently looking down the barrel of their first top flight game of the season against Frank Lampard's Everton without a settled backline.

Billy Gilmour Frank Lampard

The departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger haven't been properly replaced despite the signing of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

The London club find themselves at least one signing off of a strong transfer window, and if manager Thomas Tuchel was to look for a player like Anderson, Chelsea's season would be off to a bright start.

