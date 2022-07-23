Opinion: Do Chelsea Have The Worst Attack In the Top Six?

It's no secret that the Blues have lacked a lead goal scorer for several seasons. Their goals are accumulated through many different outlets.

The last player for the team to reach the coveted 20 goal mark in the Premier League was Diego Costa in the 2016/17 season

All but Arsenal had a higher top scorer in the Premier League last season, where Bukayo Saka drew with Mason Mount with 11 goals.

At the start of the season Chelsea were hoping to rely on target man Romelu Lukaku to be the goal scoring talisman for the season, but with the Belgian jetting off back to Inter Milan, the spot is vacant.

Arsenal are the only other team in a similar position, Man City have Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool have Mohamed Salah, Tottenham have Harry Kane and Man United have Cristiano Ronaldo (for now).

Arsenal and Chelsea have both made strides this transfer window to remedy their issues with Man City players, the Gunners moving in for Gabriel Jesus while Chelsea signed former Liverpool star Raheem Sterling.

The England International ended the last season 10th on the scoring ranks of the Premier League.

IMAGO / News Images

Though City boss Pep Guardiola doesn't often play with a recognised striker, Sterling has become known to pop up at the right times in games. 2016/17 was the last season that the ace hasn't scored double figures.

The Englishman will likely fit into Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's system, with Kai Havertz playing a similar role in the attack as is usually the case at his Sterling's former club.

Chelsea might have solved their front three issues with Sterling, it is too early to say. The worst attack in the top six will be decided by who performs and who steps up throughout the 2022/23 season, and that remains to be seen.

