Opinion: Graham Potter Deserves Time To Change Things At Chelsea

Modern football has become a case of hire and fire when it comes to managers. Every owner wants that shiny new toy when things aren't going the right way, and Graham Potter should not become another one of those thrown to the side.

The reason Potter was brought into Chelsea was because they were struggling. The players at his disposal were not performing even under the great Thomas Tuchel, and them things don't just change overnight.

It takes time to mould a team in a managers fashion, especially a disjointed one like this current Chelsea side.

Potter done well at Brighton due to the fact he had transfer windows and a great recruitment team behind him in order to build a team in the way he saw football.

The difference in the players in the Brighton midfield compared to Chelsea's are startling. At Brighton Potter had power in Moises Caicedo. He had a player who was brilliant at ball retention in Alexis Mac Allister. A well rounded midfield.

It was a much more mobile set up to Chelsea's. It was moulded in the way he saw football. The current Chelsea midfield is a mixture of three or four managers different visions, Potter has to wade through that and make the best thing he can from it.

Graham Potter deserves time to turn things around at Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Managers are too often thrown to the side for bad results even though they took the team over for the same reasons. Players are more often than not shadowed from the blame, even though the common theme throughout seems to be them.

Of course Graham Potter is not exempt from criticism, but the talks of sacking the former Brighton man at the moment are extremely premature.

The words of Thomas Tuchel from the beginning of the season ring shrill in the air, the same players are still at the club.

Read More Chelsea Stories: