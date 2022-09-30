Opinion: Graham Potter Has A Free Run In The UEFA Champions League

It's fair to say that Chelsea have had a chaotic past nine months with numerous players, staff and of course Thomas Tuchel, all departing the club and being replaced within the same amount of time.

On top of that, the Blues have also lost two cup finals against Liverpool under the exact same conditions and have come into the new season yet to hit any consistency, as they sit bottom of their Champions League group and seventh in the Premier League.

The damage, judged to have been caused by Tuchel, is not irreparable however, especially as Graham Potter begins to find his feet under little pressure from those above.

Potter with a smile during his first Chelsea training. IMAGO / PA Images

The Owners' Approval

Unlike his predecessor, Potter has been brought to West London under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali's specific instructions and have already made it clear that the former Brighton and Hove Albion man is one for the long-term.

The owners appeared to have little to no patience regarding Tuchel's performance because their own relationship was already damaged. But it's a different story this time around.

So despite the German setting the debut season bar high with a Champions League triumph, those expectations won't be placed onto the new man in the dugout.

Potter thanking players after their 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg. IMAGO / PA Images

The Premier League

That doesn't mean that Potter will survive if things stay as they are, even if you do see the building blocks being put into place for the future across the campaign.

It is easy to imagine that Boehly and co will want to secure Champions League football for 2023/24 following a very expensive and promising transfer window so anything less than top four, with no other trophy runs, would definitely put the head coach at risk.

Potter thanking Brighton fans post-match. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After such impressive success with Brighton, earning some leeway is perhaps the least Potter deserves and is why making it out of the group stages in Europe, isn't a make or break at Stamford Bridge this year.

